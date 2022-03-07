Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $52.31

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.31 and last traded at $52.31, with a volume of 136624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.83.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Masco from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.59.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $2,662,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock worth $6,650,273 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in Masco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Masco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

