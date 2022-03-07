Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.90

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.90 and last traded at $71.77, with a volume of 1954073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,968,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,000.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

