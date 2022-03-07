Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Update

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,000 shares, a decrease of 28.5% from the January 31st total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ CPIX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.97. 32,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,132. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 million, a P/E ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPIX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 18.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its product include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, and RediTrex. The company was founded by A. J. Kazimi on January 6, 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

