23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Stock Price Up 9.9%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) rose 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 4.15 and last traded at 4.12. Approximately 286,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,945,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.75.

ME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of 5.08 and a 200 day moving average of 7.71.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported -0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 54.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ME. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in 23andMe by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of 23andMe by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50,634 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

