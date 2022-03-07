Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the January 31st total of 368,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

LRTNF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.99.

LRTNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Europe dropped their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

