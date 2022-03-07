GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Down 11.3%

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) dropped 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.60 and last traded at $65.77. Approximately 55,634 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 777,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital upgraded GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.18.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

