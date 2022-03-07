Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $15.59 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.58.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.86. 6,631,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,433. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,957,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,753. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.