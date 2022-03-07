Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $18.70 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of IJH traded down $9.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.21. 2,043,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,503. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.61. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.37 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

