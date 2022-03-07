Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Will Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.91. Honeywell International reported earnings of $1.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.45 to $9.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $5.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.01. The company had a trading volume of 314,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.32. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,879,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

