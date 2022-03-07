Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $44.85 and last traded at $44.90, with a volume of 4851996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.33.

Specifically, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,077 shares of company stock worth $2,381,690. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after buying an additional 4,886,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after buying an additional 3,435,590 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after buying an additional 1,819,655 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after buying an additional 1,605,150 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

