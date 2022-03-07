Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $638.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will report sales of $638.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $594.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.84 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $500.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

NYSE HLI traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $97.56. The stock had a trading volume of 576,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.16. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.91, for a total transaction of $109,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. FMR LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,629,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.