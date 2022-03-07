Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $446.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LITE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.81.

Shares of LITE stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.99. 1,631,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,154,517. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.35. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,388,956. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $3,602,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 38,850 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth $16,403,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 472.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 17,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

