Liberty Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:LMACA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.94

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.94 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 8928 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.19.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.