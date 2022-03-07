Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $86.07

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $86.07 and last traded at $87.41, with a volume of 91398 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.44.

ROST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 23.46%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,281,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ross Stores by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,064,000 after buying an additional 353,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $110,738,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

