Short Interest in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Grows By 47.8%

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the January 31st total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 387,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after acquiring an additional 222,973 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,723,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1,573.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after acquiring an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,282,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,333,000.

Shares of GNMA stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $48.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,858. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

