Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $27.82

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$27.82 and last traded at C$28.38, with a volume of 267835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.07.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

