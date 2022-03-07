RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Short Interest Up 45.5% in February

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,250,000 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the January 31st total of 5,670,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RLJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLJ traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.21. 2,049,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,953. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $17.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.