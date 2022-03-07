Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Short Interest Update

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,670,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the January 31st total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ LKCO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.47. 2,792,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,783. Luokung Technology has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Luokung Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Luokung Technology by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luokung Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Luokung Technology Corp. operates as a graphics data processing technology company. It engages in the provision of interactive location-based services. The firm’s products include a location-based service, under the Luokung brand. It provides personalized and specific services to long distance travelers on the train and at the destination.

