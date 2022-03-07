Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 80,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 58,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,329,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $154.50. The stock had a trading volume of 287,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,412. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $140.73 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

