1,324 Shares in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Bought by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

WCN traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,768. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.32 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

