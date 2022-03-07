Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $98,000 Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.00.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $13.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $253.41. 1,766,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,700. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $227.84 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $259.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.