AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVAV. cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.25.

Shares of AVAV traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 636,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,174. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,694.10 and a beta of 0.28. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

