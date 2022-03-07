iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,543,803,000 after acquiring an additional 757,907 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,526,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,677.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 270,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,018,000 after buying an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11,753.6% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 238,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,263. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.23. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.77 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

