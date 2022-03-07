-$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.68). Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 202.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on YMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $68,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $223,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. 339,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,803. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $39.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72. The stock has a market cap of $363.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

