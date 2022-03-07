-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aethlon Medical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). Aethlon Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aethlon Medical.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Aethlon Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.91% and a negative net margin of 2,823.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEMD. StockNews.com began coverage on Aethlon Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of AEMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 116,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,419. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.65. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $1.14 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 238.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 408,482 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 191,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aethlon Medical (AEMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.