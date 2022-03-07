Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.95

Shares of Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.92, with a volume of 1204395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28. The company has a market cap of C$308.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.75.

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,960,000 shares in the company, valued at C$13,398,400. In the last quarter, insiders bought 627,000 shares of company stock valued at $444,243.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.