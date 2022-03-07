RSK Infrastructure Framework Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.76 Million (RIF)

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a total market capitalization of $118.69 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,486.22 or 0.06540977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,953.07 or 0.99850274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00042795 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00046560 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework launched on November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 829,300,006 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

