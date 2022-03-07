Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Docebo by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Docebo by 226.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Docebo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.51. 83,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,131. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Docebo from C$125.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, increased their price objective on Docebo from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Docebo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.