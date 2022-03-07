Sycomore Asset Management Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the third quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 44.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Docebo by 15.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Docebo by 177.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Docebo by 226.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ DCBO traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.51. 83,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,131. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.49. Docebo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.
Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.
