Sycomore Asset Management Boosts Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,500 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $139,067,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth $93,642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 4,345.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 656,787 shares of the software company’s stock worth $90,683,000 after acquiring an additional 642,011 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $74,560,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.07.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $127.12. 3,017,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.22.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 53.14% and a negative return on equity of 89.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $97,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $93,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

