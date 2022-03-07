Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,496 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.5% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $6.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.39. 817,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,711,907. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $244.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

