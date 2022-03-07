The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.5% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PG traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.88. 396,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,670,925. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $125.32 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In related news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

