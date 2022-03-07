Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives $15.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.00 million, a P/E ratio of -29.61 and a beta of 1.88. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,892,000 after purchasing an additional 206,665 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

