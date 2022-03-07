Sycomore Asset Management Boosts Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $5,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in TPI Composites by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of TPI Composites by 54.2% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.21.

Shares of TPI Composites stock traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $12.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($2.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.77). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $389.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TPI Composites Company Profile (Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.