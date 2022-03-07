GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GigInternational1 Inc (NASDAQ:GIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GigInternational1 during the third quarter worth approximately $17,893,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,091,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,660,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,317,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigInternational1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,853,000. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GIW traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,503. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. GigInternational1 has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.10.

GigInternational1 Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. GigInternational1 Inc is based in Palo Alto, California.

