Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) Short Interest Update

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the January 31st total of 157,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000.

DYNS stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 8,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,778. Dynamics Special Purpose has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $10.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.87.

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

