$175.56 Million in Sales Expected for The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will announce $175.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lovesac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.30 million and the lowest is $175.07 million. Lovesac reported sales of $129.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year sales of $477.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $477.11 million to $478.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $607.84 million, with estimates ranging from $602.53 million to $611.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOVE shares. upped their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage. TheStreet downgraded Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.32. The company had a trading volume of 272,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.40. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mary Fox sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $342,901.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,132 shares of company stock worth $1,906,001. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

