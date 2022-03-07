Analysts Expect Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $429.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cable One’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $415.63 million. Cable One posted sales of $341.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,041.86.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock traded down $20.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,434.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,900. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,375.63 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,558.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,744.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

