Zacks: Analysts Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to Announce -$1.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.21) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 155.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBT. StockNews.com lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

NASDAQ:GBT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 776,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,582. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $46.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

