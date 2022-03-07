2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. 2U accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in 2U were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of TWOU stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.86. 1,456,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,381. The firm has a market cap of $752.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73. 2U, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

2U Company Profile (Get Rating)

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.