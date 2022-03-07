2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 359,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,600 shares during the quarter. 2U accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sycomore Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in 2U were worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of 2U by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.
TWOU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair downgraded 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.
2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, COO Mark Chernis purchased 33,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder purchased 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
2U Company Profile (Get Rating)
2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 2U (TWOU)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.