Avity Investment Management Inc. Invests $223,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avity Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 160.0% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $35.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $802.84. 1,419,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,189,053. The firm has a market cap of $806.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $952.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $927.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 390,639 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,044.54, for a total value of $408,038,061.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,514,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,538,672. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

