Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 0.7% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after purchasing an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

Shares of HD traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $322.01. 121,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.52 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.