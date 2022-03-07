Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.70

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 23.70 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.31), with a volume of 5951497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.35 ($0.30).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.36) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.38) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £443.52 million and a P/E ratio of 7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.68.

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

