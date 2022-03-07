Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) dropped 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 6,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 622,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)
