Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) dropped 12.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $8.82. Approximately 6,925 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 622,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.