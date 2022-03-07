1,227 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

IWD traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.43. 3,387,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.94 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

