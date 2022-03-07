Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPM traded down $5.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,198,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.45. The company has a market cap of $379.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

