Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded up $8.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $466.15. 229,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,663. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $384.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $360.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $465.00. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

