Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $84.50

Shares of Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 87.65 ($1.18), with a volume of 311331 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.25 ($1.20).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.85. The firm has a market cap of £184.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19.

About Tribal Group (LON:TRB)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. It operates through two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

