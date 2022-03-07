Short Interest in Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF) Declines By 23.4%

Oracle Co. Japan (OTCMKTS:OCLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,500 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 148,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 54.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCLCF remained flat at $$71.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Oracle Co. Japan has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.79.

Oracle Co. Japan Company Profile

Oracle Corporation Japan engages in the development and sale of software and hardware products and solutions in Japan. The company operates in three segments: Cloud and License, Hardware Systems, and Services. It sells software solutions, such as relational database management software, middleware, and applications; hardware, including servers, storage devices, and network devices; and cloud services through Internet and other networks, as well as provides software license update rights and technical support.

