Short Interest in Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF) Grows By 46.2%

Plant Veda Foods (OTCMKTS:PLVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

PLVFF stock remained flat at $$0.62 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87. Plant Veda Foods has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $2.44.

Get Plant Veda Foods alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Plant Veda Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plant Veda Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.