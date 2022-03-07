Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Declines By 30.0%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of REOS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 668,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. ReoStar Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.42.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
