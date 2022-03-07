Short Interest in ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Declines By 30.0%

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 848,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of REOS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 668,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,195. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06. ReoStar Energy has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.42.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

